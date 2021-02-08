Educator of the Week: CheTerra Rogers

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

CheTerra Rogers is a Jackson native who is starting her teaching career in her hometown.

She attended North Side High School and then got her bachelor’s degree from the University of Memphis. She now teaches second grade English and math at Isaac Lane Technology Magnet Elementary School in Jackson.

Starting her career during a pandemic may not have been easy, but she is trying her best to keep her students engaged and motivated.

“I would give them dojo points. When you push the button, it makes a ding, so I would say ‘Oh, this student is here, so they get dojo points,’” Rogers said. “Hearing that ding would motivate them to come, and they always want dojo points. It’s like bragging rights in second grade.”

Rogers says she loves teaching this age group, and adds she has known since third grade that she wanted to be a teacher.

She loves seeing her students learn and tries to apply independence in the classroom, along with multiple teaching styles to help the process. Rogers accepts that success looks different in every person, so she gives her students multiple chances to be successful throughout the day.

“My favorite part is when they get it and they know that they get it. They’re just excited about understanding and learning something new,” Rogers said.

She understands that circumstances are different at the moment and tries to make her classroom a safe space for all students. She says even by just being excited when they speak to her can make them feel welcome and want to come to class.

“I think their greatest challenge is probably motivation because we’re dealing with everything, but I know they’re dealing with everything too,” Rogers said.

Rogers is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.