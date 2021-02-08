Mix Of Sun/Clouds And Mild

Weather Update: Monday, February 8 —

We have a fair day on the way for West Tennessee. A warm front is forecast to develop off the previously stalled boundary through today and will lift north back across the Mid-South. Temps are starting a little cold around freezing for most, but again will rise steadily as the front lifts north today. There may even be some sunshine develop across West Tennessee as the front lifts north. We’ll have a southerly flow anyways, but sunshine is a bonus. Highs today will cap around 50° especially south of I-40 and the upper 40s for most on average. Otherwise, expect a dry and quite Monday.



