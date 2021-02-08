Mugshots : Madison County : 02/05/21 – 02/08/21

1/44 Corey Fuller Violation of community corrections

2/44 Alicia Watkins Driving under the influence

3/44 Alycia Nunley Failure to appear

4/44 Anthony Brooks Failure to appear

5/44 Bradley Tyus Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



6/44 Casey Dent Harassment

7/44 Casundra Porter Failure to comply

8/44 Cierra Crisp Aggravated domestic assault

9/44 Curtis Bailey Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

10/44 Davian Rudd Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



11/44 Dustin Fonville Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

12/44 Emilia Szal Theft under $1,000/theft from building

13/44 Eric March Simple domestic assault

14/44 Frances Cruse Shoplifting/theft of property

15/44 Gregory Johnson Driving under the influence



16/44 Jaccheus Kimble Failure to appear

17/44 Jamael Jeter Violation of probation

18/44 James Lucas Schedule I drug violations, driving under the influence, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer

19/44 Jamie Smalls Failure to appear

20/44 Javis Powell Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



21/44 Jawan Brown Public intoxication

22/44 Jaydan Roe Violation of order of protection

23/44 Jaylon Burdine Shoplifting/theft of property

24/44 Jennifer Thomason Violation of community corrections

25/44 Judy Shands Schedule II drug violations, schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



26/44 Justin Byrd Convicted felon/unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

27/44 Kelvin Dorsey Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

28/44 Lakedrian Chaney Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

29/44 Lashonda Robinson Failure to appear

30/44 Latisha Mann Simple domestic assault



31/44 Mason McBride Violation of community corrections, vehicular homicide

32/44 Misael Delao Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed, violation of implied consent law

33/44 Odis Hantz Criminal trespass

34/44 Orlandis Glenn Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

35/44 Quinterius Steward Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



36/44 Randy Ross Driving on revoked/suspended license

37/44 Tammy Newton Criminal impersonation, driving while unlicensed

38/44 Tashara Johnson Violation of probation

39/44 Terian Tipton Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations

40/44 Tommy Dunaway Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving, driving while unlicensed



41/44 Tyrickus Hardaway Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest

42/44 Victor Sanders Aggravated assault

43/44 William Bolton False imprisonment, simple domestic assault, vandalism

44/44 Yvonne Bond Reckless endangerment, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, evading arrest

























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/05/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/08/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.