Mugshots : Madison County : 02/05/21 – 02/08/21 February 8, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/44Corey Fuller Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/44Alicia Watkins Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 3/44Alycia Nunley Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/44Anthony Brooks Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/44Bradley Tyus Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 6/44Casey Dent Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 7/44Casundra Porter Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 8/44Cierra Crisp Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/44Curtis Bailey Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 10/44Davian Rudd Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 11/44Dustin Fonville Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 12/44Emilia Szal Theft under $1,000/theft from building Show Caption Hide Caption 13/44Eric March Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/44Frances Cruse Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 15/44Gregory Johnson Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 16/44Jaccheus Kimble Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/44Jamael Jeter Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/44James Lucas Schedule I drug violations, driving under the influence, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 19/44Jamie Smalls Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/44Javis Powell Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 21/44Jawan Brown Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 22/44Jaydan Roe Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 23/44Jaylon Burdine Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 24/44Jennifer Thomason Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 25/44Judy Shands Schedule II drug violations, schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 26/44Justin Byrd Convicted felon/unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 27/44Kelvin Dorsey Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 28/44Lakedrian Chaney Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 29/44Lashonda Robinson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 30/44Latisha Mann Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 31/44Mason McBride Violation of community corrections, vehicular homicide Show Caption Hide Caption 32/44Misael Delao Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 33/44Odis Hantz Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 34/44Orlandis Glenn Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 35/44Quinterius Steward Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 36/44Randy Ross Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 37/44Tammy Newton Criminal impersonation, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 38/44Tashara Johnson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 39/44Terian Tipton Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 40/44Tommy Dunaway Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 41/44Tyrickus Hardaway Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 42/44Victor Sanders Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 43/44William Bolton False imprisonment, simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 44/44Yvonne Bond Reckless endangerment, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/05/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/08/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.