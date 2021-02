CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — An inmate who walked away from a work detail in January was arrested in Mississippi, according to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos McCoy was serving a six year sentence for aggravated assault on an officer when he walked away from a work detail inside the jail on Jan. 24, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says McCoy was arrested Monday in Corinth, Mississippi.