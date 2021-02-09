Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers

Weather Update: Tuesday, February 09 —

This morning will remain mainly quiet, but there is quite a bit of a range on temperatures thanks to a quasi-stalled boundary. Temperatures are warmer in the upper 30s to low 40s roughly south of the I-40 corridor. Temps are hovering just above freezing in northwest Tennessee. There wont be a whole lot of changes region wide, however the boundary will sharpen farther through this afternoon. A few light spotty showers will be possible as a series of upper waves. Stronger waves are expected to hold off until a little later tonight. North of the frontal boundary will hover very near freezing. I would not be entirely surprised if the NWS issues a Winter Weather Advisory NW Tennessee.



