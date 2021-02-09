Mugshots : Madison County : 02/08/21 – 02/09/21 February 9, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/7Dennis Cheatem Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Amber Anderson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Adam Davis Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Barbara Eubanks Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Michelle Garcia Shoplifting - theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Deveion Walker Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Streety Young Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/08/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/09/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter