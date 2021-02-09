Mugshots : Madison County : 02/08/21 – 02/09/21

1/7 Dennis Cheatem Simple domestic assault

2/7 Amber Anderson Simple domestic assault

3/7 Adam Davis Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/7 Barbara Eubanks Failure to appear

5/7 Michelle Garcia Shoplifting - theft of property



6/7 Deveion Walker Failure to appear

7/7 Streety Young Violation of community corrections













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/08/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/09/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.