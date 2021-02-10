Cold And Cloudy, Light Freezing Rain North

Weather Update; Wednesday, February 10 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its been a quiet but cold start to the day for us across the region. A stalled frontal zone remains in place across West Tennessee which is separating arctic air from the just plain cold air. The zone so far this morning has been the focus of clouds and areas of light freezing rain and drizzle thus far; all of which has been confined north of I-40. Baroclinic zone will sharpen up, warming through the upper 30s to lower 40s east of Hwy 45. Showers are expected to increase through this afternoon. and especially this evening. Arctic air will start to move again this afternoon, which will rapidly drop temps through the 30s and below freezing towards this evening. The later the better, hopefully avoiding the evening commute. Rain will become more steady and heavy tonight while the temps are below freezing which will cause widespread issues overnight into Thursday.



