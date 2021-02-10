Mugshots : Madison County : 02/09/21 – 02/10/21

1/11 LANGLEY, CARLEE Simple domestic assault, ex parte order of protection

2/11 BROWN, ONTERRIO Failure to appear

3/11 HUMPHREY, KENNETH Schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/11 JACKSON, KEEUNTAYE Simple domestic assault, vandalism, evading arrest

5/11 MOSIER, JUDD Unlawful drug paraphernalia



6/11 PERSON, CAMERON Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

7/11 SCOGGINS, MISTY Schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine

8/11 SINCLAIR, NICHOLAS Violation of probation, failure to appear

9/11 STARKS, WENDY Theft under $60,000

10/11 TAYLOR, VENINCIA Violation of community corrections



11/11 WILLIAMS, DEREK Violation of community corrections























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/09/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/10/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.