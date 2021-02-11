As the Ice Moves Out, the Cold Will Settle on in For Days!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast for February 11th:

The ice is done for today, but the cold will be going no where. The wind chill will be in the teens tonight and highs Saturday will struggle to hit 30°. Some light snow or a wintry mix could show up early Saturday and Sunday and Monday will be the coldest days so far this winter. Two storm systems next week will be targeting West Tennessee, each with potential of dropping inches of snow to the region. We will have the latest forecast and more details on both those systems right here!

TONIGHT:

Temperatures tonight will stay in the upper and mid 20s with cloudy skies. The winds will stay out of north between 10-15 mph. The winds chill will dropping into the teens most of the night. We can’t rule out some light drizzle sticking to the road ways making for some slick spots, so be sure to be careful.

FRIDAY:

It will be a cold but dry day on Friday. Expect highs only to be around freezing or at highest the mid 30s. Friday night lows could fall into the low 20s with cloudy skies. We are also expecting breezy winds out of the north and that will put the wind chill in the teens in the morning and 20s for the rest of the day. A few light flurries or some wintry mix could move in overnight.

THE WEEKEND:

Forecast models are bringing some arctic air into West Tennessee this weekend with highs only expected to make it in the 20s with overnight lows dropping down into the low teens or upper single digits. The wind chill could be down near 0 at times this weekend. We are expecting some light snow or some wintry mix to show up early Saturday but accumulations or significant impacts are not likely. The next storm system could show up overnight Sunday into Monday and that has the potential to bring a few inches of snow to many of us in West Tennessee.

NEXT WEEK:

Long term weather models are bringing two winter systems into West Tennessee next week. The first is expected to show up early Monday and clear out Tuesday morning. The second system could impact us on Wednesday and Thursday. Each system could pack a serious punch as they come by and we will watching those systems closely in the WBBJ Storm Team Weather Center.

