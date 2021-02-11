Mugshots : Madison County : 02/10/21 – 02/11/21 February 11, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/5SMITH, KIMBERLY SMITH, KIMBERLY: Failure to appear, resisting stop/arrest, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/5BEASLEY, DELVECCHIO BEASLEY, DELVECCHIO: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/5CLIFTON, LAURA CLIFTON, LAURA: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/5GRIFFIN, JAMES GRIFFIN, JAMES: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 5/5WHEELER, TRACI WHEELER, TRACI: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/10/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/11/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter