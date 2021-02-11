Mugshots : Madison County : 02/10/21 – 02/11/21

1/5 SMITH, KIMBERLY SMITH, KIMBERLY: Failure to appear, resisting stop/arrest, violation of community corrections

2/5 BEASLEY, DELVECCHIO BEASLEY, DELVECCHIO: Aggravated domestic assault

3/5 CLIFTON, LAURA CLIFTON, LAURA: Shoplifting/theft of property

4/5 GRIFFIN, JAMES GRIFFIN, JAMES: Public intoxication

5/5 WHEELER, TRACI WHEELER, TRACI: Failure to appear









The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/10/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/11/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.