Police seek info on Wednesday night shooting in Weakley County

Kyle Peppers

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a shooting that occurred Wednesday night.

According to police, at approximately 7 p.m. on February 10, 55-year-old Damron Lee Dildine, of Gleason, was shot while working on a car inside a garage in the 3600 block of Paris Highway 54 between Dresden and Como.

Dildine was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities are currently trying to identify the person of interest.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 364-5454.

