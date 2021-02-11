Three arrested following drug raids in Henderson

1/11

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Three people are in custody following two searches on Wednesday in Henderson.

Police say Jeremy Brasfield, Jeremy Sutherland, and Aariona Kelly are facing multiple charges after investigators with the Henderson Police Department, Chester County Sheriff’s Department and Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics Unit searched two Henderson homes.

According to a news release, investigators found large amounts of marijuana, THC products, mushrooms, paraphernalia and cash at the homes on Woodland Drive and Steed Street.

The release says investigators found more than a pound of marijuana, more than 250 THC vapes and cartridges, more than 40 pre-rolled marijuana blunts, multiple jars of THC wax, more than 50 packages of candy-style edibles, and over $50,000 in cash. Investigators seized those items as well as two vehicles.

All three individuals have been charged with manufacture/deliver/sale/possession of schedule I drugs.