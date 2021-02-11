Three arrested following drug raids in Henderson

Maranda Faris

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Three people are in custody following two searches on Wednesday in Henderson.

Henderson Drug Bust

Sutherland (left) / Kelly (center) / Brasfield (right)

Police say Jeremy Brasfield, Jeremy Sutherland, and Aariona Kelly are facing multiple charges after investigators with the Henderson Police Department, Chester County Sheriff’s Department and Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics Unit searched two Henderson homes.

According to a news release, investigators found large amounts of marijuana, THC products, mushrooms, paraphernalia and cash at the homes on Woodland Drive and Steed Street.

The release says investigators found more than a pound of marijuana, more than 250 THC vapes and cartridges, more than 40 pre-rolled marijuana blunts, multiple jars of THC wax, more than 50 packages of candy-style edibles, and over $50,000 in cash. Investigators seized those items as well as two vehicles.

All three individuals have been charged with manufacture/deliver/sale/possession of schedule I drugs.

Categories: Crime, Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts