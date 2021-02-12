Account Executive – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

WFXB-FOX TV is seeking Account Executives that can convert cold calls into new local direct station clients. Couple this with an existing client base and you can determine how much money you can make. This person should be a creative thinker, be organized, self-motivated, have the ability to multi-task, and put together great sales presentations. Proficiency in all Microsoft applications is essential; especially Excel and Power Point. The applicant should also have excellent communication skills. Responsibilities include developing new TV and Digital business; preparing, negotiating and implementing advertiser accounts ensuring the sales proposals are consistent with the station goals. WFXB provides great research tools that help you build compelling presentations. If you are a great story teller, then we want to talk to you. A good driving record is essential. To apply please send your resume via e-mail to wfxbcareers@wfxb.com or

Mail your resume to:

WFXB FOX TV

Attention: Lee Camp

3364 Huger Street

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

WFXB-TV is an EOE Employer