Health department rescheduling vaccine appointments

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has announced that all COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled for the week of February 15 through February 20 will be rescheduled for the following week.

The health department says those who have vaccine appointments scheduled for next week will keep the same week date, but they will need to be at the health department the following week.

If your appointment was scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15, you will now need to get your vaccine on Monday, Feb. 22.

If your appointment was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, you will get your vaccine on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

If you were scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17, you will get your vaccine on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

If you were scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, you will get your vaccine on Thursday, Feb. 25.

If you were scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, you will get your vaccine on Friday, Feb. 26.

You do not need to call to make a new appointment.

The health department says if you can not make your appointment, call the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Line at 1-888-796-8894 to reschedule.

You are asked to bring a valid ID with proof of age and Madison County residency.

The health department says those who had appointments for the week of Feb. 22 to Feb. 27 will keep their same appointment with no changes.