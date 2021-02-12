Jackson-Madison County Branch of NAACP celebrates 112th Founder’s Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP celebrated its 112th Founder’s Day.



During a virtual ceremony, the organization recognized many community leaders and other local organizations.

Five organizations a part of the Divine Nine Sororities and fraternities received awards for their community service and partnership.

NAACP was formed in 1909 as an interracial endeavor to advance justice for African-Americans by civil rights leaders like W.E.B. Du Bois, Mary White Ovington, and Ida B. Wells.

“This year on Founder’s Day, we will highlight the support of our community partners who have provided assistance to our advocacy work,” said Jackson-Madison County branch secretary Petracia Porter.

The celebration also recognized those who fought for equality and freedom.