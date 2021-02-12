JMCSS chooses Dr. Kerri Anne Breeden as JCM Middle School principal

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System has chosen its new Jackson Central-Merry Middle School (6-8) principal.

The release from JMCSS says Dr. Kerri Anne Breeden has been chosen by Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.

Officials with the school system say Breeden brings both experience and diversity to the position.

“Dr. Breeden has over two decades of experience in a variety of educational settings at both the school and district levels. She was a federal programs director, elementary school principal, middle school principal and currently a high school principal. Her proven effectiveness in leading a high priority school to becoming a Level 5 school is a testament of her tenacity to do what’s best for students and teachers,” King said.

“We were most impressed with Dr. Breeden’s track record of building a positive culture on the campuses she’s been charged with leading. She’s done this through school programs, activities, instructional strategies, and events with high expectations for students and their families,” said Dr. Vivian Williams, deputy superintendent, academics.

The release says Breeden is a Middleton High School graduate, and she will be living in Hardeman County with her husband and two dogs.