Mugshots : Madison County : 02/11/21 – 02/12/21 February 12, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff Jacob Lenney: Shoplifting/theft of property Ajanee Mohammed: Shoplifting/theft of property Alexis Myles: Aggravated assault Averyion Cook: Failure to appear Ebone Mays: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law James Rich: Violation of community corrections Jarica Walker: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Kimberly Lawrence: Failure to appear Marcus Cook: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Mayriah Johnson: Violation of community corrections Randall Howell: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Summer Simmons: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Tommy Johnson: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/11/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/12/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.