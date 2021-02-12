Mugshots : Madison County : 02/11/21 – 02/12/21

1/13 Jacob Lenney Jacob Lenney: Shoplifting/theft of property

2/13 Ajanee Mohammed Ajanee Mohammed: Shoplifting/theft of property

3/13 Alexis Myles Alexis Myles: Aggravated assault

4/13 Averyion Cook Averyion Cook: Failure to appear

5/13 Ebone Mays Ebone Mays: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law



6/13 James Rich James Rich: Violation of community corrections

7/13 Jarica Walker Jarica Walker: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/13 Kimberly Lawrence Kimberly Lawrence: Failure to appear

9/13 Marcus Cook Marcus Cook: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

10/13 Mayriah Johnson Mayriah Johnson: Violation of community corrections



11/13 Randall Howell Randall Howell: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

12/13 Summer Simmons Summer Simmons: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

13/13 Tommy Johnson Tommy Johnson: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/11/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/12/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.