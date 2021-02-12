Very Cold And Cloudy

Weather Update: Friday, February 12 —

We have a very cold morning underway for the region with temperatures generally in the mid to lower 20s. There have been a few area of patchy freezing drizzle at times. Otherwise, the morning will remain mainly quiet and cold. There will be a breeze from the north which will keep wind chill in the upper teens and lower 20s all day. Short-term guidance mainly indicate clouds today, but hinting at the possibility of perhaps some breaks of sun especially north of I-40. Otherwise highs will still be limited to around freezing. In fact, this might be the warmest day for the next several.



