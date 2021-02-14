Shiloh National Military Park announces closure due to hazardous weather

SHILOH, Tenn. – According to a press release from Shiloh National Military Park, the park will be closed on Sunday, February 14 and Monday February 15.

The closure is due to the impending weather and hazardous road conditions.

Per the release, both the Shiloh Battlefield and Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center will be closed on those two days.

According to the release, if any additional information is needed, or for updates regarding reopening, head to their website or Facebook page.