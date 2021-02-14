TDOT issues reminders for travel in snowy conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –The Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing for issues caused from the expected inclement weather.

According to a press release, TDOT is reminding drivers to be aware of weather conditions and how quickly those conditions can change.

The release states that with the prediction of ice and heavy snow for much of the state, especially middle and west Tennessee, drivers should remain cautious and avoid travel if possible between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning.

In a statement from the release, drivers are reminded, “Our supplies are stocked, and our crews are mobilized,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said. “We need drivers to understand that it takes time to clear and treat the roads, and it is never safe to travel in icy conditions. If you must get out, please be mindful of our crews. Work with us – move over and slow down.”

Information from the release also stated that crews have already been out applying salt-brine pre-treatment to TDOT-owned roads throughout the state.

They have also worked to treat freezing fog issues throughout the weekend.

According to the release, TDOT will be operating trucks 24 hours a day once the storms begins and remain throughout the event.

TDOT will also be temporarily expanding its HELP roadside assistance program in the areas of middle and west Tennessee beginning Sunday night to cover all of I-40 between Memphis and Nashville, per the release.

Also HELP operators will be on hand to perform wellness checks and continue monitoring road conditions.

According to the release, if you need more information on winter weather tips and travel information, and also a regional breakdown of TDOT winter weather supplies and equipment, visit the TDOT website.

TDOT also reminds drivers, for the latest on road conditions, check TDOT SmartWay before you go at this website.