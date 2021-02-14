Winter Storm Warning Persists As System Approaches the Region

Weather Update – Sunday, February 14

CURRENTLY: For most of the morning, a few flurries continued to fall over the region. Some even woke up with a small dusting of snow. Temperatures remained in the teens for the entirety of the day. Winds remained 10-15 mph, causing bitter cold wind chills. A Wind Chill Advisory was in effect until noon but conditions have not improved by much. Skies remain cloudy and temperatures remain cool as we prepare for the winter storm.

TONIGHT: This system has been sending small amounts of winter weather our way today – including sleet and some flurries. This will last into the evening. Snow could be seen moving in as soon as 6-7 p.m. The more intense bands of snowfall should not move in until 9-11 p.m. This band could bring freezing rain and sleet, along with some heavier snow into the morning before the second band moves in. Road conditions could be impaired, especially bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will remain within the teens overnight with winds in the teens as well. At the moment, no wind chill advisory has been made. However, due to conditions, bundling up when you leave is still smart.

TOMORROW: The Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until midnight. The first band should taper off around 6-a.m. with a very short break. The second band follows in not far behind arriving around 8-9 a.m.. The second band should bring mainly intense snowfall to the region over the day before tapering off after sunset. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures should remain in the upper teens to lower 20’s. Winds should remain around 10 mph for most of the day, making wind chills bitter. Road conditions should become more impaired as the day goes on. The northwest counties should see the most accumulation with 8″-11″ of snow and 0.0″-0.1″ of ice. The middle region along I-40 should see a moderate amount of accumulation with 6″-9″ of snow and 0.1″-0.2″ of ice. The region to the southwest should see the least amount of snow accumulation with 4″-7″ and 0.2″-0.3″ of ice. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Into Tuesday, we should see a small break in winter weather and possibly some brief sunshine. Skies should remain partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures in the 20’s. Winter weather could return into Wednesday and last into Thursday. As of the moment, this should be more sleet and freezing rain but snow should not be ruled out. Overall, we should have a better idea of what to expect as time grows closer. This system should taper off after sunset on Thursday leaving us with some dry but cool days on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures should start to steadily increase from here. Into next Sunday evening, another chance for precipitation returns. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

