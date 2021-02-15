Light Snow Bands to Continue This Evening, The Next Storm will be Here Wednesday

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast for February 15th:

Some light snow bands will continue to work through West Tennessee this afternoon and evening but the bulk of the heavy snow has moved out. The sleet lasted a couple more hours this morning then we thought and that caused our snow forecast to be a couple inches lower then was forecast. We will have updates every half hour on WBBJ this evening, so join us there. We will have more on the next storm system coming in on Wednesday/Thursday and what you can expect right here. Be safe out there tonight folks and avoid travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

TONIGHT:

Some snow bands could continue this evening but should clear on out tonight. As the skies turn to more mostly cloudy, the cold air will funnel on it behind the storm system. Overnight lows are expected to be in the middle single digits and the wind chill will be below zero all night long. Winds will be blustery out of the northwest.

TUESDAY:

It will be a VERY cold start to our Tuesday so bundle up and give your car plenty of time to warm up before you head up. Roads are expected to be very slick and snow packed in some area so TAKE IT EASY. Highs will only reach the upper teens and the wind chill most of the day will be near 0°. Tuesday night we should drop down to the low teens.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY:

The next storm system will show up on Wednesday and move out into the day on Thursday. The forecast models are all over the place and this is a difficult forecast. A wintry mix is almost guaranteed but snow and rain are also expected at times. Some places could be 6 inches or snow, some places could get a half inch of ice and some areas might only get a cold rain. We will try to have a better idea of what to expect from this system after the current storm system clears out. But make sure you are prepared for another major winter storm to impact West Tennessee in the middle of the week.

FRIDAY/THE WEEKEND:

Dry weather is expected for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. West winds will keep it cool on Friday, but the winds will start to come out of the south by Saturday and that should start to warm things up a bit across the region by the weekend. Highs will only make it into the 20s on Friday but mid 30s are expected on Saturday and 40s on Sunday.

The mid week system could pack a serious punch as it comes by and we will watching it closely in the WBBJ Storm Team Weather Center.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Joel Barnes

