Southwest Tennessee Electric changing office hours due to weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation is changing office hours this week due to weather.

The change is in effect from Feb. 15 through Feb. 19 at all locations in Haywood, Madison, Henderson and Tipton counties, according to a news release.

Those locations will open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Should power outages occur, crews will be available to address those as quickly as possible.

In case of an outage, cal 1-888-440-1990.

Payments may be made by kiosk, online or by phone at 1-855-782-7864.