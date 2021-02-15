Update On Roads And Heavy Snow On The Way

Weather Update – Monday, February 15

*A Wind Chill Advisory was in effect until noon but conditions have not improved by much. Skies remain cloudy and temperatures remain cool as we prepare for the winter storm.

*A Winter Storm Warning Until Midnight Tonight For All of West Tennessee.

*Roads as of 3 am this morning area looking dangerous with around 1/2 an inch of mostly sleet. Heavy snow is coming in mid morning and will quickly pile up on roadways. If you don’t have to travel then just stay at home.

TODAY: The Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect today and tonight until midnight.

TIMING:

The first band of mostly sleet should taper off around 6-a.m. with a very short break.

2) 9 AM: The second band of very heavy snow follows in not far behind arriving around 9-10 a.m. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches per hour. The second band should bring mainly intense snowfall to the region over the day before tapering off by evening. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures should remain in the upper teens to lower 20’s. Winds should remain around 10 mph for most of the day, making wind chills bitter. Road conditions should become more impaired as the day goes on. The northwest counties should see the most accumulation with 8″-11″ of snow and 0.0″-0.1″ of ice. The middle region along I-40 should see a moderate amount of accumulation with 6″-9″ of snow and 0.1″-0.2″ of ice. The region to the southwest should see the least amount of snow accumulation with 4″-7″ and 0.2″-0.3″ of ice. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Into Tuesday, we should see a small break in winter weather and possibly some brief sunshine. Skies should remain partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures in the 20’s. Winter weather could return into Wednesday and last into Thursday. As of the moment, this should be more sleet and freezing rain but snow should not be ruled out. Overall, we should have a better idea of what to expect as time grows closer. This system should taper off after sunset on Thursday leaving us with some dry but cool days on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures should start to steadily increase from here. Into next Sunday evening, another chance for precipitation returns. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

