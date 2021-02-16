Another Winter Storm Heading into West Tennessee Wednesday & Thursday

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast for February 16th:

After a record cold start to our Tuesday, we did end up seeing plenty of sunshine. Clouds will move in though tonight and some light bands of snow could show up Wednesday between 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Then heavier snow is expected and maybe some ice mixing in between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Some light snow could linger into Thursday afternoon. This storm is expected to bring mostly snow, but some freezing rain is expected to mix on in late Wednesday and Thursday morning south of I-40. Catch the latest details and full weather forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will move in overnight but the winds should stay pretty light or be calm. It will be cold again down to around 10° but warmer then it was last night and the wind chill is not expected to be a big factor due to the winds being light. We should stay dry but snow chances could return into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY:

The next storm system will show up on Wednesday and move out into the day on Thursday. The forecast models are all over the place and this is a difficult forecast. Snow is almost guaranteed but a wintry mix and rain are also expected at times. Some places could be 7 inches or snow, some places could get over a quarter inch of ice.

The strange part about this storm is that it is expected to the be the opposite of Monday’s storm which started out as sleet and then turned over to snow. Wednesday’s storm is expected to start out as snow, but then as a warm front moves in, start to switch over to freezing rain and then even to a cold rain only overnight into Thursday in some areas. The storm is likely to move out early on Thursday afternoon though.

Make sure you are prepared for another major winter storm to impact West Tennessee in the middle of the week.

FRIDAY/THE WEEKEND:

Dry weather is expected for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. West winds will keep it cool on Friday, but the winds will start to come out of the south by Saturday and that should start to warm things up a bit across the region by the weekend. Highs will only make it into the 20s on Friday but mid 30s are expected on Saturday and 40s on Sunday. Rain showers look likely to return late Sunday as the next cold front will pass by, but that storm is not looking to bring anymore snow to the region.

NEXT WEEK:

50s are expected to return on Monday for some of us, and almost all of us on Tuesday. Be patient, the warmer weather is coming folks! Just hold the line for a few more days.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: www.facebook.com/joelbarnesweather

Twitter: www.twitter.com/joelbarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13