School Closings – 2/17/2021

The following schools are closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to inclement weather.

Alamo City Schools – closed through Feb. 19

Augustine School

Bells City Schools

Benton County Schools

Carroll County Schools

Chester County Schools

Christ Classical Academy

Crockett County Schools – closed through Feb. 19

Dyersburg City Schools

Dyer County Schools

Gibson County Special School District

Hardin County Schools

Hardeman County Schools

Haywood County Schools – closed through Feb. 19

Henderson County Schools

Henry County Schools (distance learning)

Jackson St. Community College (virtual through Feb. 19)

McNairy County Schools

Union City Schools

University of Tennessee at Martin, main campus and regional centers (virtual through Feb. 19)

Weakley County Schools