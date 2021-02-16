School Closings – 2/17/2021
The following schools are closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to inclement weather.
- Alamo City Schools – closed through Feb. 19
- Augustine School
- Bells City Schools
- Benton County Schools
- Carroll County Schools
- Chester County Schools
- Christ Classical Academy
- Crockett County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
- Dyersburg City Schools
- Dyer County Schools
- Gibson County Special School District
- Hardin County Schools
- Hardeman County Schools
- Haywood County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
- Henderson County Schools
- Henry County Schools (distance learning)
- Jackson St. Community College (virtual through Feb. 19)
- McNairy County Schools
- Union City Schools
- University of Tennessee at Martin, main campus and regional centers (virtual through Feb. 19)
- Weakley County Schools