School Closings – 2/17/2021

The following schools are closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to inclement weather.

  • Alamo City Schools – closed through Feb. 19
  • Augustine School
  • Bells City Schools
  • Benton County Schools
  • Carroll County Schools
  • Chester County Schools
  • Christ Classical Academy
  • Crockett County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
  • Dyersburg City Schools
  • Dyer County Schools
  • Gibson County Special School District
  • Hardin County Schools
  • Hardeman County Schools
  • Haywood County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
  • Henderson County Schools
  • Henry County Schools (distance learning)
  • Jackson St. Community College (virtual through Feb. 19)
  • McNairy County Schools
  • Union City Schools
  • University of Tennessee at Martin, main campus and regional centers (virtual through Feb. 19)
  • Weakley County Schools
