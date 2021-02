BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy in a sledding accident.

News outlets report the boy slammed into a mailbox after hitting ice as he was being pulled on a tube by an ATV driven by his father.

Brentwood Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey says three other children on the tube were not injured.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon.