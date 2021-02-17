Heavy Snow Likely This Afternoon

Weather Update: Wednesday February 17 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We’ve been treated to another frigid morning across West Tennessee. I know its hard to believe but it is actually ~12-17 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Skies remain mostly cloudy, and gradually increasing as southwesterly flow increases ahead of the parent trough located in south-central Texas. As upslope flow increases, precipitation is expected to fill in pretty quick . Storm Tracker Max radar is already picking up on a large area of snow increasing over southern Arkansas and Louisiana. The precipitation is expected to lift NE towards West Tennessee through this morning and be in the area this afternoon and evening. The overall forecast has been gradually trending south since yesterday. I made some adjustments to our forecast to match it. Looks like the heaviest axis off snow may actually lay across the heart of West Tennessee. Along the I-40 corridor and slightly south of that. Expect very heavy snow, mixing with sleet at times around the Hwy 64 corridor especially in SW Tennessee.



