Mugshots : Madison County : 02/12/21 – 02/17/21 February 17, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/29Cleveland Birl Cleveland Birl: Violation of probation 2/29Aaron Boykin Aaron Boykin: Disorderly conduct 3/29Antonia Utley Antonia Utley: Shoplifting 4/29Carita Murrell Carita Murrell: Violation of order of protection 5/29Carlos Lomeli Carlos Lomeli: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine 6/29Christopher Keys Christopher Keys: Simple domestic assault 7/29Eric Maclin Eric Maclin: Simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary 8/29Faith Carter Faith Carter: Simple domestic assault, vandalism 9/29Guillermo Correa Guillermo Correa: Aggravated assault 10/29Harmon Grimes Harmon Grimes: Violation of parole 11/29Jalen Marshall Jalen Marshall: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on a revoked/suspended license 12/29Jeffrey Sgarlata Jeffrey Sgarlata: Shoplifting 13/29Jeremy Owens Jeremy Owens: Shoplifting 14/29Jerry Buford Jerry Buford: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 15/29Julius Boykin Julius Boykin: Disorderly conduct 16/29Latamia Dickerson Latamia Dickerson: Aggravated assault 17/29Lisa Yepez Lisa Yepez: Violation of community corrections 18/29Nicholas Sadler Nicholas Sadler: Reckless endangerment, DUI, driving on a revoked/suspended license 19/29Osvaldo Ramirez Osvaldo Ramirez: DUI, failure to appear 20/29Quincy Bledsoe Quincy Bledsoe: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism 21/29Rachel Davis Rachel Davis: Simple domestic assault 22/29Richard Kincannon Richard Kincannon: Possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license 23/29Ronald Reeves Ronald Reeves: Driving on revoked/suspended license 24/29Seth Boykin Seth Boykin: Assault 25/29Shawn Hileman Shawn Hileman: Simple domestic assault 26/29Shawn Shaw Shawn Shaw: Simple domestic assault 27/29Timothy Hardy Timothy Hardy: Failure to appear 28/29Vicki Doss Vicki Doss: Assault 29/29William Kelley William Kelley: Violation of community corrections The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/12/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/17/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.