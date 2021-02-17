Mugshots : Madison County : 02/12/21 – 02/17/21

1/29 Cleveland Birl Cleveland Birl: Violation of probation

2/29 Aaron Boykin Aaron Boykin: Disorderly conduct

3/29 Antonia Utley Antonia Utley: Shoplifting

4/29 Carita Murrell Carita Murrell: Violation of order of protection

5/29 Carlos Lomeli Carlos Lomeli: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine



6/29 Christopher Keys Christopher Keys: Simple domestic assault

7/29 Eric Maclin Eric Maclin: Simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary

8/29 Faith Carter Faith Carter: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

9/29 Guillermo Correa Guillermo Correa: Aggravated assault

10/29 Harmon Grimes Harmon Grimes: Violation of parole



11/29 Jalen Marshall Jalen Marshall: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on a revoked/suspended license

12/29 Jeffrey Sgarlata Jeffrey Sgarlata: Shoplifting

13/29 Jeremy Owens Jeremy Owens: Shoplifting

14/29 Jerry Buford Jerry Buford: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

15/29 Julius Boykin Julius Boykin: Disorderly conduct



16/29 Latamia Dickerson Latamia Dickerson: Aggravated assault

17/29 Lisa Yepez Lisa Yepez: Violation of community corrections

18/29 Nicholas Sadler Nicholas Sadler: Reckless endangerment, DUI, driving on a revoked/suspended license

19/29 Osvaldo Ramirez Osvaldo Ramirez: DUI, failure to appear

20/29 Quincy Bledsoe Quincy Bledsoe: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism



21/29 Rachel Davis Rachel Davis: Simple domestic assault

22/29 Richard Kincannon Richard Kincannon: Possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/29 Ronald Reeves Ronald Reeves: Driving on revoked/suspended license

24/29 Seth Boykin Seth Boykin: Assault

25/29 Shawn Hileman Shawn Hileman: Simple domestic assault



26/29 Shawn Shaw Shawn Shaw: Simple domestic assault

27/29 Timothy Hardy Timothy Hardy: Failure to appear

28/29 Vicki Doss Vicki Doss: Assault

29/29 William Kelley William Kelley: Violation of community corrections



























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/12/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/17/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.