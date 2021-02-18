Enjoying a day of sledding at the Ballpark of Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Residents made their way to the Ballpark at Jackson for a day of sledding in the snow, Thursday.

Many people were seen sledding in the snow making the best of a cold winter day.

Kids took their snow boards down the hills at the ballpark, some even decided to make snow angels and play snowball fight.

One resident tells us why his family decided to come to the ballpark to sled, and how they have been enjoying the snow throughout the week.

“We figured it would be better than to stay inside, might as well use the now while we have it because we really never get it,” said Ryan Ezelle, enjoying a day of sledding.

They family also say it gives them something to do while not being able to go far on the roads for travel.