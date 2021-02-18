Mugshots : Madison County : 02/17/21 – 02/18/21 February 18, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/3MILLER, MEGAN MILLER, MEGAN: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/3WILLIAMS, ALEXIS WILLIAMS, ALEXIS: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/3TAYON, JOHN TAYON, JOHN: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/17/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/18/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter