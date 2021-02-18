Records: DNA links man to killings of Indiana woman, girl, 4

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Court records show a Tennessee man charged in the 1992 killings of an Indiana woman and her 4-year-old daughter was linked to the deaths by new analysis of DNA collected from the mother’s body.

Fifty-six-year-old Victor Lofton, of Humboldt, Tennessee, faces two murder counts in the July 1992 fatal shootings of 21-year-old Felicia and DenNisha Howard in their apartment in Gary.

Court records unsealed Wednesday show the recent analysis of DNA found in a sexual assault kit collected from Howard’s body determined that male DNA found in that sample matches Lofton.