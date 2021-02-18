Snow Packed Roads And Light Snow Showers Continue

Thursday Morning Forecast for February 18th:

*Winter Storm Warning Continues Until 6 PM*

Roads over the area are continue to be slick with secondary roads completely packed with ice and snow. Some of the main roads have been plowed but remain with mostly slick areas so if you don’t have to travel then it advised not to.

Totals will add to what we already had from the previous storm. We have already had between 3-5 inches of snow on top of what was already there from the previous storm which will have some areas up to around 6-9 inches of total snow for both events with isolated localized higher amounts possible. *In addition, We are expecting around another inch of snow late morning around 8 to 10 am.

Light snow will return mid morning with around 1 inch of added accumulation by noon today.

Here is a look at StormTracker 7 Radar showing any snow in the immediate area:

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with some final rounds of light snow mid morning to around noon. Additional accumulations of around 1 inch possible. Highs will top out around 28-30 degrees. Brisk northwest winds around 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Skies become partly cloudy with extreme cold continuing, overnight lows around 14 with wind chills around 0-5 degrees.

FRIDAY/THE WEEKEND:

Dry weather is expected for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. West winds will keep it cool on Friday, but the winds will start to come out of the south by Saturday and that should start to warm things up a bit across the region by the weekend. Highs will only make it into the 20s on Friday but mid 30s are expected on Saturday and 40s on Sunday. Rain showers look likely to return late Sunday as the next cold front will pass by, but that storm is not looking to bring anymore snow to the region.

NEXT WEEK:

Upper 40s & 50s are expected to return on Monday for some of us, and almost all of us on Tuesday will reach the 50s with highs approaching 60° on Wednesday. Be patient, the warmer weather is coming folks! Just hold the line for a couple more days.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com