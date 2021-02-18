Wind Chill Advisory Issued Again for Portions of West Tennessee

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast for February 18th:

As the snow clears out, the wind chill will become a factor again tonight across West Tennessee. It will feel as low as 0° at times tonight. Highs will only reach the lows 30s Friday, and upper 30s Saturday, but we should see plenty of sunshine. Rain showers look to return Sunday evening. With the 1-2 punch of rain and melting snow, flooding concerns could pop up late in the weekend and early next week. We will be keeping a close eye on that situation and have your full weather forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Expect mostly cloudy skies and lows between 10-15° tonight in West Tennessee. The wind chill will linger between 0-5° overnight into Friday morning.

FRIDAY/THE WEEKEND:

Dry weather is expected for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. West winds will keep it cool on Friday, but the winds will start to come out of the south by Saturday and that should start to warm things up a bit across the region by the weekend. Highs will only make it to around 30° on Friday but upper 30s are expected on Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday. Rain showers look likely to return late Sunday as the next cold front will pass by, but that storm is not looking to bring anymore snow to the region. Flooding could start to become a concern in some areas late into the weekend and early next week with the rainfall combining with some melting snow as well.

NEXT WEEK:

Mid 40s are expected to continue on Monday for most of us, and almost all of us on Tuesday will reach the mid 50s with highs approaching 60° on Wednesday. More showers could return late Wednesday and into the day on Thursday.

