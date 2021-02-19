Another Cold Day Ahead Of A Warmer Weekend

Friday Forecast for February 19th:

Starting off sunny but cold on this Friday morning. In fact, here in the 7 am hour is was 7 degrees here at WBBJ 7 and downtown Jackson. Wind chills ranged from -5 to around 0 degrees along with a wind chill advisory through 9 am. Snow will be warmed from underneath (greenhouse effect) by the sunlight today causing mainly the center lanes of the main roads to continue to melt away, however, water will quickly return to ice and in some cases black ice in the late evening into early Saturday morning. Black ice can be very hard to see as it is slightly frosty to clear and blends in very well with pavement. Warmer weather will start to return to the area as we return to noticeably warmer temperatures both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

TODAY/THE WEEKEND:

Dry weather is expected for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. West winds will keep it cool Today, but the winds will start to come out of the south by Saturday and that should start to warm things up a bit across the region by the weekend. Highs will only make it to around 30° on Friday but upper 30’s are expected on Saturday and low 50’s on Sunday.

Rain showers look likely to return late Sunday as the next cold front will pass by, but that storm is not looking to bring anymore snow to the region. Flooding could start to become a concern in some areas late into the weekend and early next week with the rainfall combining with some melting snow as well.

NEXT WEEK:

Mid 40s are expected on Monday for most of us, and almost all of us on Tuesday will reach the mid 50s with highs approaching 60° on Wednesday. More showers could return late Wednesday and into the day on Thursday.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com

Brian Davis IMDB