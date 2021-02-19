Another Cold Night, Rain Returns Sunday & 60s Maybe Next Week!

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast for February 19th:

Clear skies and calm winds will allow to the temperature to plummet quickly tonight after the sun goes down. Most of us will drop down to around 10° overnight. Expect more sunshine and some melting snow on Saturday but only upper 30s. Upper 40s Sunday and late showers will be returning. Some of the brief heavy rain on top of melting snow could create some minor flooding issues so we will be keeping a close eye on that situation Monday morning. We will tell you when most of us might see 60° in the near future right here.

TONIGHT:

A little bit of cloud cover will move in tonight but it wont be enough to keep uu out of the upper single digits or low teens tonight. The winds will be cold but look at for some of the melting snow to freeze over on the roadways overnight, so continue to take it easy on the roads.

THIS WEEKEND:

The winds will be light but start to come out of the south on Saturday and that should start to warm things up a bit across the region. Highs will only make it to the upper 30s on Saturday and upper 40s on Sunday. Rain showers look likely to return late Sunday as the next cold front will pass by, but that storm is not looking to bring anymore snow to the region. Flooding could start to become a concern in some areas late into the weekend and early next week with the rainfall combining with some melting snow as well. Winds will be a bit breezy on Sunday and out of the south as the front approaches as well.

NEXT WEEK:

Mid to upper 40s are expected to continue on Monday for most of us, and almost all of us on Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 50s with highs approaching 60° on Wednesday. More showers could return late Wednesday and into the day on Thursday. Any snow will will not melt this weekend will be gone in the middle of next week for sure.

