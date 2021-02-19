Mugshots : Madison County : 02/18/21 – 02/19/21 February 19, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/4Teniya Miller Teniya Miller: Failure to appear, vandalism, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/4Jonathan Mayns Jonathan Mayns: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/4Mark Klawitter Mark Klawitter: Violation of parole, criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/4Ricky May Ricky May: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/18/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/19/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter