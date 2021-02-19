Mugshots : Madison County : 02/18/21 – 02/19/21

1/4 Teniya Miller Teniya Miller: Failure to appear, vandalism, violation of probation

2/4 Jonathan Mayns Jonathan Mayns: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

3/4 Mark Klawitter Mark Klawitter: Violation of parole, criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/4 Ricky May Ricky May: Violation of probation







The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/18/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/19/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.