Tennessee library worker accused of burning Trump book fired

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee public library employee who helped organize protests against police brutality has been fired after he was accused of burning library books by conservative authors.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the Chattanooga Public Library says in a statement that Cameron Williams “violated City and Library policies by improperly removing items from the Library’s collections.”

Williams had been on leave since since December after someone complained to the library about an Instagram video in which he burned copies of Ann Coulter’s “How to Talk to a Liberal (If You Must)” and former President Donald Trump’s “Crippled America” while Trump protest song “FDT” played in the background.