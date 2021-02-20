Community members share thoughts on current road conditions

JACKSON, Tenn. — WBBJ-7 spoke to area residents on their thoughts of current road conditions.

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









Driving through Jackson and Madison County today, you may have noticed some roads have been cleared, as the snow and ice continues to melt.

“What? That’s the best thing to happen in years. We can’t do nothing with all that snow out here,” said Jackson resident, Floyd Wallace.

Residents say it’s a nice sight to see that some of the main roads were cleared by road crews.

“I’m glad it’s starting to clear up. They’ve been real good about cleaning the roads and the highways,” said Jackson resident, Ronald Hunt.

“For the most part, today would be a good day to drive around. I think, today, for them cars to be back out here,” Wallace said.

Most residents agree that the main roads and interstates have been almost fully cleared.

Many say the side roads are now the issue.

Some residents may have noticed that some of the side streets or back-roads that are normally two lane roadways, have been reduced to one way in order to safely pass through.

Drivers also say many of the side streets and back-roads are still pretty dangerous to navigate and they would not recommend it.

“Side roads, no, they’re pretty bad I thought,” Hunt said.

“Terrible. Stay off those side roads. All main streets only. Ya’ll take ya’ll time out there,” Wallace said.

With those side roads it’s just a waiting game, as the sun and warmer temperatures slowly melt all the snow and ice from the two winter storms this week.

Law enforcement agencies are still advising to drive with caution and watch for scattered slick spots on streets and highways.

Many of the drivers encountered say they hope this is the last winter storm this year and are ready for spring weather.