Jackson residents enjoy another fun day in snow

JACKSON, Tenn– People who live in the hub city are still enjoying the snow with family.

At the Ballpark in Jackson, families came out to enjoy a fun day in the snow.

Families brought their snow boards to go sledding down the hills near the ballpark.

Almost everyday this week residents have come to the ballpark to go sledding and of course do other things in the snow like make snow angels and have a snowball fight.

One family tell us why they decided to come out and enjoy the snow while the sun is out and it’s not too cold.

“Because there’s a lot of snow and we can have a lot of fun,”said Jackson resident, Idris Elise.

“So we can put a snowball on the top of the hill and than slide all the way down,” said Jackson resident Lilly Harris.

The family also says for the past week they’ve also been able to enjoy the snow in their front yard.