Slick Roads But Warmer Afternoon Temperatures Ahead

Updated Saturday, Feb 20th, 11 a.m.

Secondary roads continue to be snow packed this morning and even the main roads contain some of the dangerous black ice which can be deceptive as it can many times look as though the road can be completely dry only to be very slick. Use caution both this morning and again Sunday morning as there will continue to be plenty of ice with temperatures going below freezing again. There is plenty of good news as well as daytime highs today will be around 40 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

TODAY:

Slick Roads Again In The Morning. Some Roads Will Contain Dangerous Black Ice. Sunny skies and highs around 39 degrees in the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Careful traveling this evening as temperatures will again drop below freezing to around 24 degrees making for more black ice and refreezing slush on the roads, skies will be partly cloudy.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 52 degrees. Increasing clouds in the evening with rain overnight. A slushy muddy mess will be with us as we start Monday morning around 33-35 degrees with rain ending and highs around 45-47 degrees.

NEXT WEEK:

Mid to upper 40s are expected to continue on Monday for most of us, and almost all of us on Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 50s with highs approaching 60° on Wednesday. More showers could return late Wednesday and into the day on Thursday. Any snow that doesn’t not melt this weekend will be gone in the middle of next week for sure.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

