Warmer Conditions This Week After 200+ Freezing Cold Hours

Weather Update – Saturday, February 20

TODAY: West Tennessee is beginning to reach those warmer temperatures. After a 200+ hour streak of freezing temperatures, we reached the 40’s today. Sunshine reappeared thanks to a nearby high pressure. Winds remained fairly light and coming in form the southwest. We will gradually see more cloud cover overnight. Into the evening, we will drop into the lower to mid 20’s for a low. Cloud cover will increase into tomorrow along with wind speeds. We should remain dry overnight but black ice could pose a problem into the morning.

TOMORROW: Skies should remain partly cloudy with a few pockets of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 40’s to upper 50’s. Wind speeds will increase to the teens with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Skies will become cloudier around sunset as a low pressure and cold front move across the region. Showers should remain fairly light with only 0.25″-0.5″ of accumulation expected. Showers should taper off before sunrise into Monday. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

THIS WEEK: After showers taper off, we should see a dry next few days. Monday should see some cooler temperatures compared to Sunday thanks to the cold front. We will warm back up into Tuesday. Wednesday morning will remain dry with scattered showers approaching around sunset. These showers are accompanied by a cold front that will move through the area Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop and rain should taper off Thursday afternoon. Friday should remain dry and slightly warmer than Thursday. Into Saturday morning, a low pressure system will approach the area, bringing more rain. These scattered showers will last most of the weekend. We will reach the 50’s again for a high temperature for most of the weekend. Overall, less than 1″ of rain is expected until next weekend.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

