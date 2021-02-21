After A Dry and Warm Day, Rain Returns Soon

Weather Update – Sunday, February 21

TODAY: Skies remained mostly sunny for the first past of the day. This helped temperatures warm up throughout the region- reaching into the 50s. The region is dry at the moment but rain will move in around sunset. Showers will remained scattered and very light throughout the evening. Our low for the evening will remain above freezing and cause no further threats to road conditions. Showers should taper off before sunrise, giving us a dry and partly clear day tomorrow.

TOMORROW: Showers will taper off before sunrise, giving a dry day. A cold front will pass through the region around 6-8am cooling temperatures slightly. Skies should clear after the front passes, giving partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the day. A high pressure will remain to our south to help feed in some sunshine over the next few days. While temperatures may be slightly cooler than today, we should still reach into the lower 50’s for a high. This should help to aid in melting some more snow and ice that may remain. The low for the evening will again remain above freezing – posing no threat. Winds will remain 10-15 mph for most of the day. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

THIS WEEK: We will warm back up into Tuesday as sunshine continues to feed into the region. Wednesday look much like Tuesday, with slightly cooler temperatures thanks to a cold front. Thursday and Friday should see temperatures in the 40’s thanks to that cold front. A low chance of rain will remain on Friday. Into Saturday morning, a low pressure system will approach the area, bringing more rain. This system will bring showers lasting into next Monday will warm temperatures. These showers will be heavier than we will see tonight – bringing approximately 1″ of rain. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @ShaleyWBBJ7

Facebook – @shaleywbbj7

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com