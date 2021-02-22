JPD seeks IDs over alleged fraudulent transactions at Walmart
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking the public’s help in ID’ing suspects who may have used another person’s debit card.
JPD says the victim’s card was lost at Walmart in late January, and when they checked their account, there was more than $400 in fraudulent transactions.
Police say that the suspects were seen on video during the transaction and leaving in a white Ford Expedition.
Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 467-0061.