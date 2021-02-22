Mugshots : Madison County : 02/19/21 – 02/22/21

1/36 Emmanuel Taylor Emmanuel Taylor: Rape, sexual battery

2/36 Christopher Bell Christopher Bell: Public intoxication

3/36 Stephen Bush Stephen Bush: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

4/36 Andre Rockett Andre Rockett: Violation of probation

5/36 Billie Mcintyre Billie Mcintyre: possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/36 Bobby Hardy Bobby Hardy: Public intoxication, criminal trespass

7/36 Breana Smith Breana Smith: Failure to appear

8/36 Chastity Long Chastity Long: schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia

9/36 Christopher Lyons Christopher Lyons: Misuse of 911

10/36 Christopher Strazzella Christopher Strazzella: falsification of drug test result, schedule I drug violations



11/36 Cordaro Williams Cordaro Williams: Failure to appear

12/36 Courtney Browder Courtney Browder: Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

13/36 David Burse David Burse: Violation of probation

14/36 Deonkievious Cooper Deonkievious Cooper: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation

15/36 Desmanian Hill Desmanian Hill: Schedule II drug violations, obstructing highway/passageway, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law



16/36 Donnell Perry Donnell Perry: Public intoxication

17/36 Gareta Trice Gareta Trice: Assault

18/36 Hunter Murphy Hunter Murphy: Violation of community corrections

19/36 Jeremiah Wolff Jeremiah Wolff: Simple domestic assault

20/36 Jnya Kidd Jnya Kidd: Theft of property under $1,000/embezzlement



21/36 Johnathan Hayes Johnathan Hayes: Theft under $1,000, driving on revoked/suspended license

22/36 Julian Dunbar Julian Dunbar: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

23/36 Justin Woods Justin Woods: Driving under the influence

24/36 Kevin Mcminn Kevin Mcminn: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

25/36 Latavia Brown Latavia Brown: Simple domestic assault



26/36 Latoya Brown Latoya Brown: Simple domestic assault

27/36 Nyomi Lowrey Nyomi Lowrey: Vandalism

28/36 Prentice Douglas Prentice Douglas: Schedule I drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

29/36 Quincy Johnson Quincy Johnson: Failure to appear

30/36 Robert Reed Robert Reed: Violation of order of protection



31/36 Shaquil Currie Shaquil Currie: Shoplifting/theft of property

32/36 Shaquille Wilkes Shaquille Wilkes: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

33/36 Taylor Hudson Taylor Hudson: Vandalism

34/36 Travis Janes Travis Janes: Schedule VI drug paraphernalia, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony

35/36 Tyler Reese Tyler Reese: Simple domestic assault



36/36 Vincent Bells Vincent Bells: Public intoxication









































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/19/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/22/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.