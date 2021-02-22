Nice Tuesday, but a soggy forecast lies ahead, but NO snow!

Hopefully you are enjoying the nicer weather across West Tennessee today. It will remain nice and warm for Tuesday, but the next front will pass by on Wednesday. It will be a mostly dry front and will only drop temperatures about 10°. Soggy weather looks likely though Friday – Sunday. As of now we are only expecting rain and no snow, but some storms could be possible over the weekend. We will keep a close eye on the rain situation this week and have the latest details right here.

TONIGHT:

The nice weather will continue tonight across West Tennessee. Expect mostly clear skies and overnight lows to drop into the mid to upper 30s. The winds will be light out of the southwest.

TUESDAY:

Beautiful weather is expected on Tuesday with most of the region seeing highs up and around 60°. The day will start out sunny but a few clouds could move on in during the second half of the day. Winds will continue to come out of the southwest and it will be another dry day with continued melting snow. Lows will only dip into the low 40s overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will start out mostly sunny but clouds will increase as the day goes on. A weak front is expected to pass by late but it is going to be a mostly dry storm system. Although we can’t rule out a few showers, most of us will be dry. Highs will reach around 60° before the front passes. Temperatures will fall again to the mid to upper 30s at night.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy skies are expected for Thursday and highs will be a bit cooler behind the front. We should still make it into the low 50s though. Showers could return late Thursday depending on the timing of the following storm system but most of the day Thursday should be pretty quiet.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND:

Heavy rain showers and possibly some storms could return to West Tennessee on Friday and another storm system will return on Sunday. Between the 2 storm systems 2-3″ of rain could fall across the area. NO snow is expected right now but the forecast is still 5-6 days out so we will be keeping a close eye on it in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center. Highs should be near 60° again though for both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

