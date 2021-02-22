Sunny And Fair Today!

Weather Update: Monday, February 22 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. A cold front moved through the area overnight into this morning. There are some lingering clouds mainly along the Tennessee River. Otherwise high pressure will build in and allow temps into the low 50s this afternoon. Skies will remain mainly clear through this evening, temps should fall back through the 40s and into the middle 30s overnight. Aloft a ridge will build in overnight into Tuesday. This will set the stage for a huge jump in temps. Perhaps into the lower to mid 60s in some cases. The best part, it will also remain completely sunny and no chance of precipitation.



