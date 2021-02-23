Gov. Lee could require in-person learning under new GOP bill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Senate has advanced legislation that would allow the governor to issue an executive order requiring schools to offer in-person learning.
The GOP-dominant chamber easily passed the measure Monday on a 27-5 vote, with only Democratic senators opposed.
The bill comes as Republican leaders have lobbed criticisms against Shelby and Davidson counties for declining to provide an in-person schooling option for months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While both counties have since reopened in-person teaching, GOP lawmakers want to ensure that the governor can intervene when weighing whether to offer in-person learning.