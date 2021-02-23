Heavy Rain & Storms Likely to Impact West Tennessee Late Thursday – Monday

We saw plenty of sunshine Tuesday and 70s returned to some locations in West Tennessee. A weak cool front will drop temperatures about 10° on Wednesday and could bring a few late showers with it. Heavier rain will show up Thursday night and storms could return this weekend to the region. Some cities and towns could get 5″ or more of rain from Thursday night – Monday morning. Catch the latest details and full weather forecast breakdown right here.

TONIGHT:

After a near perfect Tuesday temperatures will stay nice and mild tonight. Expect overnight lows to only drop into the mid to upper 40s with a light southwesterly breeze. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will start out mostly sunny but clouds will increase as the day goes on. A weak front is expected to pass by in the afternoon but it is going to be a mostly dry storm system. Although we can’t rule out a few late showers in the evening and at night, most of us won’t see much. Highs will reach around 60° before the front passes. Temperatures will fall again to the mid to upper 30s at night behind the front.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy skies are expected for Thursday and highs will be a bit cooler behind the front. We should still make it into the low 50s though. Showers are expected to return late Thursday depending on the timing of the following storm system but most of the day Thursday should be pretty quiet.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND:

Heavy rain showers and possibly some storms could return to West Tennessee on Friday and another storm system will return over the weekend. Between the 2 storm systems 2-5″ of rain could fall across the area. NO snow is expected right now but the forecast is still 5-6 days out so we will be keeping a close eye on it in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center. Some storms could be strong, but it is too early to determine if the storms could be severe as of now. Highs should be in the 60s again though for both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 40s Saturday night and mid 50s Sunday night.

