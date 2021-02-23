Mugshots : Madison County : 02/22/21 – 02/23/21 February 23, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/6INMON, MICHAEL INMON, MICHAEL: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/6BOYKIN, AARON BOYKIN, AARON: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/6FASON, KEITH FASON, KEITH: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/6RICHARDSON, ALPHONSO RICHARDSON, ALPHONSO: Habitual motor offender Show Caption Hide Caption 5/6SMITH, MAURICE SMITH, MAURICE: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/6WEAVER, SAMANTHA WEAVER, SAMANTHA: Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/22/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/23/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter