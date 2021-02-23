Mugshots : Madison County : 02/22/21 – 02/23/21

1/6 INMON, MICHAEL INMON, MICHAEL: Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/6 BOYKIN, AARON BOYKIN, AARON: Simple domestic assault

3/6 FASON, KEITH FASON, KEITH: Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/6 RICHARDSON, ALPHONSO RICHARDSON, ALPHONSO: Habitual motor offender

5/6 SMITH, MAURICE SMITH, MAURICE: Failure to appear



6/6 WEAVER, SAMANTHA WEAVER, SAMANTHA: Failure to comply











The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/22/21 and 7 a.m. on 02/23/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.